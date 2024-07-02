Ontario police seize over $1M in cocaine, $300K in cash in major drug bust

Police in Cornwall, Ont. have seized approximately $1.3 million worth of cocaine and $300,000 in cash as part of a major drugs investigation.

The Cornwall Police Service announced the results of the investigation, dubbed Project Resurrection, after a search warrant was executed in the area of Portland Drive on June 25.

The seizure was conducted with assistance from the Canada Border Services Agency, the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario and Ontario Provincial Police.

"A substantial quantity of illicit drugs were seized during this investigation," said Cornwall police chief Shawna Spowart in a news release on Tuesday.

"This operation is a testament to our ongoing commitment of combatting drug trafficking and protecting our community."

A 37-year-old from Cornwall was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition

Two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

A 38-year-old from Cornwall was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition

Police allege the pair were also in possession of weapons as well as digital scales and packaging material.

Both were held in custody to await a bail hearing.