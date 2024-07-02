SkyHawks member seriously injured in Canada Day parachute performance on Parliament Hill

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, known as the SkyHawks, was seriously injured during a Canada Day performance on Parliament Hill.

A public affairs officer for the SkyHawks confirmed one of their team members was injured after video shared to social media showed a parachuter crash into the ground at a high rate of speed after 3 p.m.

The crash took place in front of hundreds gathered on the lawn to watch the parachute show.

On-site medical personnel responded to aid the injured person, whose injuries are said to be serious, but non-life threatening.

"The safety of spectators and our team members are our top two priorities," said SkyHawks public affairs officer David Gorman in an emailed statement.

"We will thoroughly review the circumstances of this incident; however, our immediate concern is the wellbeing of our injured teammate."

The identity of the SkyHawks member is not being released for their privacy.

The SkyHawks are known for their dazzling parachute performances at air shows, sporting events and festivals across Canada. Members of the team are all Canadian Armed Forces members.

The website for the SkyHawks team says members undergo extensive training prior to the start of the season to allow them to perform the complex parachute demonstrations safely.