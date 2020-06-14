OTTAWA -- A pilot is being treated for minor injuries after a small plane crashed into the Ottawa River at Constance Bay.

Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls around 2:50 p.m. reporting two small planes had touched mid-air and one plane crashed into the water.

Witnesses reported personal watercraft in the area rescued the pilot from the water and transported him to shore.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the plane was located upside down in the water and secured by the rescue crews on scene.

The second plane involved in the incident flew to Arnprior and landed at the airport. Ottawa Fire says emergency crews were on standby at the Arnprior Airport in the event the damage from the collision impacted the plane's ability to land.

Ottawa Paramedics say an adult male was treated on scene for minor injuries, and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.

14:48 Responded to plane in the water near Constance Bay. Witnesses in boats jumped in water, rescued single occupant of plane and took him to shore. Adult male, minor injuries, treated by paramedics. Pt stable condition in hospital #ottnews — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) June 14, 2020

This is a developing story. More details to come.