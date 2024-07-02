Heart postpones Ottawa show, tour following cancer diagnosis

The rock band Heart has postponed their Ottawa show and all remaining shows on their tour as lead singer Ann Wilson undergoes treatment for cancer.

Wilson said in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday that she underwent a surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is recovering steadily, but that her doctors urged her to undergo preventative chemotherapy and take time off from performing.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Canadian Tire Centre on Aug. 1.

The rest of the shows on the North American Royal Flush Tour will be postponed to dates in 2025.

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025," Wilson said in a statement. "My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can."

Ticketmaster says all tickets for postponed shows will be honoured, the company said in an email to attendees. The rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The organizer is not allowing refunds at this time.

Over 50 shows at stadium and arena venues in dozens of cities across the U.S. and Canada are impacted by the postponement.

Select shows were set to include performances from Def Leppard and Journey, and Heart has not announced whether those bands will accompany them at the rescheduled performances.

The Wilson sisters, who made hits like "Magic Man," "Crazy on You" and "Alone," have made music together since the '70s. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honoured with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

With files from The Associated Press