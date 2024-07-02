Two men shot in overnight ByWard Market shooting

Ottawa Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in critical condition and another suffered serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Clarence and Parent streets.

Two adult men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Ottawa paramedics. One was found with life-threatening injuries, while another was said to be in serious, but stable condition.

Both were taken to area hospitals.

Police tape was still in the area hours after the shooting took place.

In an update on Tuesday morning, police did not announce any charges or arrests in connection with the shooting. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information, cell phone footage, or any other video relating to the incident to contact the force's guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.