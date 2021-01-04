OTTAWA -- A familiar voice will be heard on radios across Ottawa this morning as Stuntman Stu Schwartz opens the mic on MOVE 100's MOVE Mornings with Stuntman Stu, Angie & Janel.

The popular MAJIC 100 became MOVE 100 on Dec. 27 and announcers are taking to the airwaves today.

MOVE Mornings with Stuntman Stu, Angie & Janel will be heard weekday mornings 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

"I’m just excited to re-unite with Angie and Janel!" Schwartz told CTV News Ottawa.

Weekdays on MOVE feature 60 minutes of non-stop music every hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving listeners the perfect workday companion. Weekends on MOVE offer listeners a mix of great local programming as well as MOVE Radio's exclusive AT40 with Ryan Seacrest, featuring the Top 40 songs of the week on MOVE Radio stations across Canada.

Other familiar voices on MOVE 100 include Katherine Dines, who will be heard weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The MOVE Money contest launches Monday, giving listeners a chance to win $1000 each day.

“We are thrilled to bring this fresh new brand to iHeartRadio Canada – MOVE with us at home, at work, or on the go,” said Dave Daigle, Vice President, Radio and Local TV, Bell Media. “Across Canada, listeners can enjoy exclusive content, contesting, and their favourite songs from the biggest artists.”

The move to MOVE 100 in Ottawa is one of 10 Bell Media radio stations to adopt the MOVE brand. You can also hear MOVE Radio at 98.3 FM in Kingston, 104.9 FM in Brockville, and 99.7 FM in Peterborough, as well as markets in southern Ontario, B.C., and Atlantic Canada.

MOVE Radio is also available across Canada via audio live stream at MoveRadio.ca, iHeartRadio.ca, and on the iHeartRadio Canada app. The network is also connected through Alexa, Siri, and Google Home smart speakers.