CP Holiday Train rolls into Ottawa region Wednesday
The CP Holiday Train starts its cross-Canada journey on Monday.
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 12:00AM EST
A cherished holiday tradition for train buffs kicks off on Monday.
The annual CP Holiday Train starts its cross-Canada journey in Montreal on Monday, and will make several stops in the capital region on Wednesday.
The train, decorated for the holidays, will stop in Finch, Merrickville, Smiths Falls and Perth.
Pop singer-songwriter Scott Helman and country singer Madeline Merlo will perform at all four stops.
The train will continue to travel across the country, with its route finishing in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Dec. 17.
Here's the full schedule of the train's locations and times for the stops in the Ottawa region on Wednesday:
Finch: 2:30 p.m., tracks adjacent to James Street between Williams and George streets
Merrickville: 4:45 p.m., 103 East Broadway & County Road 2
Smiths Falls: 6:20 p.m., Smiths Falls Train Station
Perth: 7:40 p.m., CP rail yard on Herriott Street