11-year-old boy dead after collision with school bus in Rockland, Ont.
The community of Clarence-Rockland is in mourning after an 11-year-old boy died after a collision with a school bus while cycling in Rockland, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a school bus and a cyclist on St. Joseph Street, near Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School, at around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Clarence-Rockland is located 35 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.
Prescott-Russell paramedics say the child suffered a traumatic injury and was transported to CHEO on a high priority. Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday morning the child died from his injuries.
The school bus driver was not hurt.
"The investigation is still ongoing so it's too early to speculate or comment on charges," OPP Sgt. Shaun Cameron said on Tuesday.
"Investigations such as this, we really want to make sure that we're thorough with the evidence that we have."
Residents tell CTV News Ottawa the child's death is tragic.
"We're a very, like, tight-knit community, and it's very hard for our community for something like this to happen," student Jessica Cutro said. "We want to show support for our peers and for the families that were involved."
Flowers were placed at the gate of Carrefour Jeunesse School in memory of the child.
"I didn't know him at all, but I figured it would still be nice just to bring some flowers and pay some respects," student Kaden Eastwood said.
Dinisha Desormeaux lives in the area and said there have been problems on the street.
"This road is supposed to be a school road but a lot of times there are reckless drivers," she said. "A lot of people run the stops down the hill and a lot of people don’t pay attention."
The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario says the child attended Carrefour Jeunesse School in Rockland.
"It is understandable that students and school staff members are affected by this event," the board said in a letter to parents and guardians.
"In order to support the members of our school community, the CEPEO social work team will be present at the school today - and in the coming days if necessary - to intervene in certain classes and meet the students and members of the staff who wish it."
A book of condolence will be set up at Clarence-Rockland City Hall at 1560 Laurier Street.
"A child loses his life, like, you know, in this kind of a tragedy," Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth told CTV News Ottawa.
"He's everyone's child, today. And so we want to make sure…families know that we're thinking about them right now and that our hearts are broken as well. And we will be there to assist them in any way that we can."
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin
Correction
Ontario Provincial Police initially said the collision involved a school bus and a pedestrian. The OPP said Tuesday morning the child was riding a bicycle.
