1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services responded to the scene in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at the Kinburn Side Road interchange shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The crash site is located on the western edge of the city of Ottawa and about 15 kilometres south of Arnprior.

Ottawa Paramedics originally said four people were injured, but later updated to say one person was declared dead at the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital - one with critical injuries and another with serious injuries, according to spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

One infant girl was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

OPP spokesperson Cst. Michael Fathi told CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling that one vehicle crossed the median of the highway from the eastbound lanes and struck an oncoming vehicle going westbound.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio says the crash involved two vehicles. Passengers inside the vehicle did not require extrication.

OPP have closed westbound traffic and motorists are being rerouted. The westbound lane remains closed.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers should plan alternate routes.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when available.