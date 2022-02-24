Advertisement
Ottawa police release photos of sex assault suspect's car
Ottawa police say a man driving this car sexually assaulted and strangled a sex trade worker in Vanier earlier this month. (Ottawa Police Service)
Ottawa police have released new photos in an effort to identity a man they say strangled and sexually assaulted a sex trade worker in Vanier.
Police said the sexual assault happened around 2 a.m. Feb. 19 on Montreal Road, east of the Vanier Parkway.
The suspect was driving and approached the victim, who got into his vehicle and was driven to a parking lot, according to police. The man then forcibly confined, strangled and sexually assaulted her, police said.
Police describe the suspect as white, about 200 pounds with a stocky build and a red-brown beard. He wore a wedding ring and had a tattoo on the side of one hand.
The man was driving a white car similar to a BMW, with aftermarket parts. It had child seats in the rear, tinted windows and a possibly damaged passenger side mirror.
"Even if you don't have information about the incident you may recognize this vehicle or the suspect description," Det. Monique Paquette said in a news release.
Police are also hoping to speak with any possible witnesses who were in the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.