OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ottawa Paramedic Service following two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

In a memo to Council, Emergency and Protective Services General Manager Anthony Di Monte says the current declared outbreak status is based on two related cases of COVID-19, "And is not widespread throughout the workplace."

Ottawa Public Health declares a COVID-19 outbreak when two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period, where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.

Di Monte says the Ottawa Paramedic Service has undergone a thorough risk assessment with an Ottawa Public Health inspector, who said the service had strong infection prevention and control practices in place.

"As a result, Ottawa Public Health does not recommend the service implement any further mitigation strategies at this time," said Di Monte.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service has the following measures in place: