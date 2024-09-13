What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 13-15
City Folk takes over Lansdowne, fair season continues, and the Sphere Festival is at the National Arts Centre.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
City Folk
The City Folk festival continues until Sunday at Lansdowne.
Here is a look at the lineup this weekend:
Friday: Soen, Explosions in the Sky and Rise Against
Saturday: Jamie Fine, Half Moon Run and Milky Chance
Sunday: Billianne, Maren Morris, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
For more information and tickets, visit www.cityfolkfestival.com.
Sphere Festival
The National Arts Centre hosts Sphere: Listening to the Earth
Events this weekend include:
- Friday: Jeremy Dutcher with the NAC Orchestra
- Saturday-Sunday: Walking on Water
- Saturday: Family Activities at the National Arts Centre
There are also events at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau this weekend.
For more information, click here.
Roch Voisine
Roch Voisine performs at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
Voisine celebrates the 35th anniversary of his album Helene.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/35541,
Cirque du Soleil ECHO
Don’t miss Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO in Gatineau until Sept. 22.
See ECHO under the Big Top, "a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom." It's a show that combines poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology to explore the "precious balance between people, animals, and the world we all share."
"ECHO invites the audience to participate in a universe of colour, wonder and infinite possibilities."
For show times and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.
Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau until Sept. 22. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
Mexico Festival
Checkout the Festival Viva Mexico on Sparks Street this weekend.
Enjoy music, dance, cultural experiences, family and kids’ activities and more Friday to Sunday on Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa.
Taste of Manotick
Don’t miss the Taste of Manotick on Saturday.
It’s a day of sipping, savouring and celebrating all the vibrant flavours of Manotick.
For more information, visit www.manotickvillage.com.
Orleans Ribfest and Poutine
Enjoy ribs and poutine this weekend at the Orleans Ribfest and Poutine event.
The festival runs Friday to Sunday at the Centrum Plaza.
ByWard Barket
The 9th annual ByWard Barket is Sunday in Ottawa’s ByWard Market.
The event features a variety of pet-themed vendors, offering everything from gourmet treats to stylish accessories.
Admission is free.
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
613flea
613flea returns to Lansdowne on Saturday.
Visit over 140 vendors between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Fall Fair
The Kingston Fall Fair runs until Sunday.
Don’t miss the midway, artisan alley, the demolition derby and monster trucks, horse shows and more.
For more information, visit www.kingstonfair.com.
Spencerville Fair
The Spencerville Fair is this weekend in Spencerville.
The 169th fair includes a midway, livestock exhibitions, competitions, a parade, pet show, and a vibrant display of locally grown products. The entertainment includes Heartbroken (A Tom Petty Experience) on Friday and Shawn Austin and Adam Hamelin and Country Junk on Saturday.
Shorty Jenkins Curling Classic
The Shorty Jenkins Curling Classic runs until Sunday at the Cornwall Curling Club.
For draw times and tickets, visit www.shortyjenkins.com.
Cornwall Culture Fest
The Cornwall Culture Fest is Saturday in Lamoureux Park, celebrating the diversity of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Cornwall and Akwesasne.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Poutine Feast
The Arnprior Poutine Feast is this weekend at Robert Simpson Park.
Enjoy poutine and other activities until Sunday.
