OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at a Kanata retirement home.

Ottawa Public Health reports the COVID-19 outbreak at Empress Kanata on McGibbon Drive ended on Saturday.

According to the Ottawa Public Health “detailed summary of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa Institutions report” on Friday, 31 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 at Empress Kanata. Four residents died due to COVID-19.

Seventeen staff members at Empress Kanata also tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, Ottawa Public Health reports 13 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, group homes, shelters and hospitals.

Eight long-term care homes and four retirement homes still have active COVID-19 outbreak situations. There is also a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.