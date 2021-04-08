OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa says the Children's Aid Society and Ottawa police are investigating an alleged abuse at a city-run child care centre.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department general manager Donna Gray says the child care centre involved is the Charmain Craven Child Care Centre on Jasmine Crescent.

"The allegation of abuse, which the city has been advised is sexual in nature, was made directly to the Children’s Aid Society and the city has not been provided with any further details," said Gray in the memo Thursday evening.

"The city is fully cooperating with both the Children’s Aid Society and the Ottawa Police Service on this matter and remains committed to ensuring the ongoing safety of children at the centre."

The city provided information to staff and family members on Thursday, which included a direct city contact for additional support.

Gray says the city is awaiting the results of the investigation by police and the Children's Aid Society.

This is a developing story. More to come.