OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at an esthetician's business in Petawawa.

According to a press release from the RCDHU, two clients and a staff member of the workplace have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Two confirmed cases that are linked within the organization meets the provincial guideline for the declaration of a workplace outbreak," the health unit said. "RCDHU is working closely with the workplace to ensure necessary measures continue to be in place to protect all staff and the public."

Close contacts of the affected individuals have been instructed to self-isolate and arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The RCDHU did not name the business where the outbreak occurred.

"Please do not let down your guard. I want to remind you all that we are currently in a province-wide lockdown, so everyone should be staying home since no indoor social gatherings with members of other households are allowed," said Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the RCDHU in a press release.

Business that provide personal care services, such as beauty salons, are currently closed under the provincewide lockdown, which began Dec. 26, 2020. The RCDHU did not say when the three individuals who have tested positive may have contracted the virus.

The RCDHU has the following requirements for anyone directed to self-isolate:

Stay home. Do not go to work, school, child care, or public places. You can go outside, but you must stay on your own property. Do not walk around the neighbourhood.

Avoid contact with others. No visitors unless deemed essential (e.g. care providers), stay in a separate room away from other people within your household, use a separate bathroom if possible.

If these steps are not possible, maintain a distance of 2 metres from others at all times.

Keep your distance. If you are in a room with other people, keep a distance of at least 2 metres and wear a mask or face covering that covers your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

To arrange for testing in Renfrew County, call the Renfrew County Virtual Triage Assessment Centre (RC VTAC) at 1-844-727-6404 to book an appointment.