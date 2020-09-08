OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Sunday.

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at five Ottawa schools.

Students in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board start returning to class today.

A Nepean delivery company has resumed operations after two positive cases of COVID-19.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health confirms that positive cases of COVID-19 have been found at five local schools.

In a statement to CTV News, OPH says it is aware of individuals who tested positive at the following schools:

Laurier-Carrière catholic elementary school;

Sainte Anne catholic elementary school;

Saint François d'Assise catholic elementary school;

Roger-Saint-Denis catholic elementary school; and

Collège catholique Franco-Ouest

This comes a day before many other students in Ottawa return to school.

OPH said no outbreaks have been declared at this time. An outbreak in a school is defined as two confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a proven link between them.

Staff and students in Ottawa's English language school boards begin heading back to class today. The boards are staggering start dates, with small groups of students heading back to school each day over the next two weeks.

Each school board has outlined a long list of safety measures to keep students and staff as safe as possible from COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Labour Day, bringing the pandemic's total to 3,098.

However, the number of active cases remained flat at 211, as 25 new resolved cases were reported on Monday as well.

No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since Sept. 1.

Intelcom Express, a subcontractor for Amazon, has confirmed that two employees tested positive for COVID-19 at their Nepean location over the past two weeks.

In a statement to Newstalk 580 CFRA, the company says when at least one employee began to show symptoms, they were immediately isolated and testing was ordered.

The company says daily operations were suspended for three days last week so that they could “proceed to a sanitary clean and complete disinfection of the installations.” Work resumed on Friday.