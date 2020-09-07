OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 25 new case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Labour Day, marking a sixth straight day of double-digit increases in the daily case count.

According to OPH's daily COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 3,098 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported on Monday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa stands at 267 residents.

There are 10 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, one more since Sunday's report. One person remains in intensive care.

Provincial figures were not reported Monday because of the holiday.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady at 211 in Monday's update, with an equal number of resolved cases reported as new confirmed cases.

OPH says 2,620 of the 3,098 total lab-confirmed cases to date have resolved non-fatally.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category: