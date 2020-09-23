OTTAWA --
Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.
Fast Facts:
Ottawa's top doctor has invoked a new order that could lead to $5,000 daily fines for people who disobey self-isolation rules
Ottawa records 60 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 500 active cases for first time since early May
More frustration at testing centres as people wait hours in line, some only to be turned away
Ottawa's largest school board has recorded its first four COVID-19 cases
Outaouais has moved to an orange COVID-19 alert zone, from yellow
Testing:
The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.
COVID-19 screening tool:
The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.
Symptoms:
Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath
Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion
Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes
Ottawa recorded its highest-ever daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with Ottawa Public Health reporting 93 new cases.
The previous record was 76 new cases, which the city recorded on April 29.
Three more people also died from the virus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 279.
Nearly 80 per cent of the new infections are among people under 40 years old.
Ottawa residents who have or may have COVID-19 and don't properly self-isolate could face steep fines under a new order from the city’s top doctor.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches announced on Tuesday she is invoking an order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act that requires people to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19, have signs of symptoms, are a close contact of a positive test, are awaiting a test result or have reasonable grounds to believe they may have COVID-19.
“Failure to comply with this order could result in a fine of up to $5,000 for every day or part of a day on which the offence occurs or continues,” Etches said.
It was another day of frustration and confusion for people seeking a COVID-19 test in Ottawa on Tuesday.
By noon on the day Ottawa reported its highest daily case count ever, three of the city’s four testing sites were unavailable to people seeking tests.
However, the long lines should be a thing of the past soon for parents seeking to get their children tested at the Brewer Park Arena assessment centre. CHEO has introduced an online booking system there.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School board is reporting one student case each at Cairine Wilson Secondary School, Ottawa Technical Secondary School, Bayview Public School and Queen Mary Street Public School.
Overall, the number of cases associated with schools in the capital continues to increase. There are now 50 cases associated with 37 schools across the four school boards in the city.
Ottawa Public Health declared a second outbreak at a school on Tuesday: Monfort Catholic Elementary School, part of the French Catholic school board.
West Quebec was one of two regions that went from yellow to orange on the province's coronavirus alert system on Tuesday.
That means private gatherings there are now restricted to six people, both indoors and outdoors. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed to gather in public places such as places of worship and weddings.