OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa's top doctor has invoked a new order that could lead to $5,000 daily fines for people who disobey self-isolation rules

Ottawa records 60 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 500 active cases for first time since early May

More frustration at testing centres as people wait hours in line, some only to be turned away

Ottawa's largest school board has recorded its first four COVID-19 cases

Outaouais has moved to an orange COVID-19 alert zone, from yellow

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes

Ottawa recorded its highest-ever daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with Ottawa Public Health reporting 93 new cases.

The previous record was 76 new cases, which the city recorded on April 29.

Three more people also died from the virus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 279.

Nearly 80 per cent of the new infections are among people under 40 years old.