OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s largest school board has reported its first four COVID-19 cases.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School board is reporting one student case each at Cairine Wilson Secondary School, Ottawa Technical Secondary School, Bayview Public School and Queen Mary Street Public School.

Overall, the number of cases associated with schools in the capital continues to increase. There are now 50 cases associated with 37 schools across the four school boards in the city.

Only one school outbreak has been declared: at Monsignor Paul Baxter School, which was closed down over the weekend and will remain shut for at least two weeks.

Ottawa Public Health declares an outbreak in a school once it’s determined that two people have tested positive for COVID-19 with an epidemiological link.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is reporting 11 cases at seven different schools.

The French Catholic school board now has 24 cases at 18 schools. The French public board has 11 cases in eight schools. Five classes in that board have been closed because of the virus.