OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents who have or may have COVID-19 and don't properly self-isolate could face steep fines under a new order from the city’s top doctor.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches announced on Tuesday she is invoking an order under the health protection and promotion act that requires people to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19, have signs of symptoms, are a close contact of a positive test or are awaiting a test result.

“Failure to comply with this order could result in a fine of up to $5,000 for every day or part of a day on which the offence occurs or continues,” Etches said on Tuesday.

People under the order must remain in self-isolation for 14 days unless COVID-19 has been ruled out, and they must do everything they can to avoid exposing others.

“I don’t take these types of decisions and steps lightly,” Etches told a news conference on Tuesday. “However, I must do everything possible to reduce the transmission that’s currently happening in Ottawa.”

“We must again plank the curve.”

The new measures come as Ottawa reported a record 93 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

You can read the full Section 22 Class Order here.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.