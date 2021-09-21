OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa moved above 500 on Monday

Ottawa Public Health administers just over 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine last week

New COVID-19 cases: 60 cases on Monday

Total COVID-19 cases: 29,338

29,338 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 38.4

: 38.4 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.1 per cent (seven-day average)

3.1 per cent (seven-day average) Reproduction Number: 1.06 (seven-day average)

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29,338 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 595 deaths

There are now 501 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 498 active cases on Sunday.

It’s the highest number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since June 8.

Ottawa Public Health reported 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ottawa last week.

As the city inches towards its goal of 90 per cent vaccination coverage, 88 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to Ottawa Public Health data, 6,132 first doses and 9,199 second doses were administered between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18.