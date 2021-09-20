OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 60 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is above 500.

To date, OPH has reported 29,338 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Monday. Ottawa's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 595 residents.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 dropped slightly on Monday but the number of patients in ICU held steady. One new COVID-19 outbreak was declared in a local school with five student cases. There was also a new outbreak declared at a local daycare.

In the last 30 days, OPH has recorded 229 cases of the Delta variant in Ottawa. Two people infected with the Delta variant have died.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 610 new cases of COVID-19 and two more COVID-19 related deaths. Another 628 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added 15 new cases, including six in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, eight in Hastings Prince Edward, and one in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington.

Public Health Ontario added 54 cases to its total for Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 610 cases reported on Sunday, 152 are in people who are fully vaccinated and 458 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Hospital data is not available on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 12 to Sept. 18): 38.4 (up from 38.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 13 to Sept. 19): 3.1 per cent (down from 3.4 per cent Sept. 10-16)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 807,493

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 750,766

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 501 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 498 active cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 57 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,242.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are eight people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, down from nine people on Sunday.

Seven people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 4 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 1 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 17 new cases (2,549 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 12 new cases (3,852 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (6,619 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,510 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (3,853 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,427 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,019 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,112 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (864 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (530 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 580

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 26 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,763

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Eight new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Sept. 15)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19) NEW

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17)

Grandir Ensemble Pierre Elliott Trudeau Daycare (Sept. 6)

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17)

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13) NEW

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17)

St. Paul High School (Sept. 17)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: