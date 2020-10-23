OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

70 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in Ottawa on Thursday

Eastern Ontario's top doctor recommends staying in Stage 3, with new restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms

Ontario's premier open to replacing 14-day quarantine for international travellers with rapid COVID-19 test

Ottawa Public Health encouraging people to get the flu shot during COVID-19 pandemic

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the ninth straight day with less than 100 new cases in the capital.

There was also one new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 6,296 laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa, including 309 deaths

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa was Thanksgiving Monday, with 119 new cases.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's medical officer of health now says the region does not need to move into a modified Stage 2 to deal with COVID-19.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says COVID-19 cases are decreasing in his region, and there's been a drop in cases in Ottawa.

Instead, Dr. Roumeliotis is recommending stricter measures on bars, restaurants and fitness centres in Alexandria, Cornwall, Casselman, Hawkesbury, Clarence-Rockland and other areas of eastern Ontario to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Roumeliotis told reporters that the regulations for bars and restaurants would mirror what's in place in Ottawa, including six people per table at a bar or restaurant and capacity limited to 100 people maximum. There would also be a limit on the number of people attending a gym class.

The Alberta Government has launched a pilot project to replace the mandatory 14-day quarantines for international travellers with rapid testing.

Travellers will receive a COVID-19 test when entering Canada through the Calgary airport or the Canada-U.S. border at the Coutts border crossing before entering quarantine. When the test comes back negative, those travellers will be allowed to leave quarantine and will have to take another test six or seven days after their initial arrival.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario is interested in a pilot project to eliminate the 14-day quarantine, but he wants to see the results of the study before launching the program in Ontario.

"Calgary, it doesn't get the volume, number one, but doesn't get the diversification around the world. Everyone lands in Toronto, you know, so I've been on this from day one of this pandemic we should be testing people right as soon as they get off that plane," said Ford.

Ottawa Public Health has launched the largest flu vaccine campaign.

Six public clinics will operate seven-days a week, with residents able to book an appointment to get the flu shot.

The flu shot clinic locations are:

Notre-Dame-Des-Champs Community Hall, 3659 Navan Road, Orléans

Ottawa Public Library-Orleans Branch, 1705 Orléans Blvd., Orléans

Lansdowne - Horticulture Building, 1525 Princess Patricia, Glebe

Mary Pitt Centre, 100 Constellation Dr., Nepean

Chapman Mills Community Building, 424 Chapman Mills Drive, Barrhaven

Eva James Memorial Centre, 65 Stonehaven Drive, Kanata

