OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the ninth straight day with less than 100 new cases in the capital.

There is also one new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 6,296 laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa, including 309 deaths

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa was Thanksgiving Monday, with 119 new cases.

On Wednesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters there are signs COVID-19 transmission is "slowing down" in Ottawa this month.

Across Ontario, there are 841 new cases of COVID-19, including 335 cases in Toronto and 106 in Peel Region.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 675 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 717 active cases on Wednesday.

A total of 5,201 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS FROM COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 49 people are currently in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses. That's up from 48 people on Wednesday.

There are five people in the intensive care unit.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Six new cases (392 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (680 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 17 new cases (1,372 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (841 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (813 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (738 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (501 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Three new case (322 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Five new cases (380 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (257 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES IN EASTERN ONTARIO

There are 10 new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Two new cases reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

Two new cases were reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit also reported two new cases.