OTTAWA -- It's time to roll up your sleeve and get the flu shot.

Ottawa Public Health is now booking appointments for an influenza shot at one of six flu shot clinics across the city.

The flu shot clinics will open on Thursday, Oct. 29, and will run seven days a week from 9:40 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The flu shot clinic locations are:

Notre-Dame-Des-Champs Community Hall, 3659 Navan Road, Orléans

Ottawa Public Library-Orleans Branch, 1705 Orléans Blvd., Orléans

Lansdowne - Horticulture Building, 1525 Princess Patricia, Glebe

Mary Pitt Centre, 100 Constellation Dr., Nepean

Chapman Mills Community Building, 424 Chapman Mills Drive, Barrhaven

Eva James Memorial Centre, 65 Stonehaven Drive, Kanata

All six flu shot clinic locations will be appointment only.

"Getting the flu vaccine is essential every year, but given the current COVID-19 pandemic it's of upmost importance during the 2020-21 influenza season," said Dr. Trevor Arnason, Ottawa's Associate Medical Officer of Health.

"Collectively we must work together to protect our most vulnerable and ensure that we do not overwhelm our health care system."

The Ottawa Public Health flu shot clinics will have capacity to see about 1,500 people a day.

You can get the flu vaccine at an Ottawa Public Health flu shot clinic, your family doctor or through a pharmacy.

"Influenza season does not typically begin in Ontario until late November or December, and there will be many opportunities to get a flu vaccine in the coming weeks," said Dr. Arnason.

Ottawa Public Health says this year's clinics will include COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures, including:

Screening staff, volunteers and clients for illness or exposure to COVID-19

Physical distancing in the clinics

Personal protective equipment for staff and nurses

Increased cleaning

The use of an online appointment system to control client flow and avoid crowding

Ottawa Public Health's goal is to have 70 per cent of the population receive the flu shot this fall and winter.

"When more people get the flu vaccine, the odds of the flu virus spreading goes down," said Dr. Arnason.

More appointments will be made available each week.

For more information about the flu vaccine and to book an appointment, visit www.ottawapublichealth.ca/flu