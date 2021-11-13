OTTAWA -- A holiday tradition returned to a Kanata neighbourhood Friday night as the Glen Cairn community illuminated its Christmas tree.

Several people gathered to catch the annual tree-lighting ceremony located at the corner of McKitrick Drive and Castlefrank Road.

While some stood at the sidewalk by the lit trees, Landre Fronteau and his family packed the truck, watching from across the street.

"We've got some nice comfy blankets to keep warm," said Fronteau. "Keeping our distance but enjoying the Christmas festivities."

Now in its tenth year, the event usually draws a much larger crowd, but because of the pandemic, organizers decided to host the ceremony virtually on a Facebook community page.

"The pandemic has hit us really hard and our group, along with other community groups, has tried really hard to bring back the activities that people have missed, especially the kids," said Colin McSweeney, a volunteer with the Glen Cairn community activities group.

With only six more Fridays until Christmas, the tree in Kanata is just one of many throughout the city, ready to light up this holiday season and bring forth the holiday cheer.

"It's important in the holiday season, it's important to all people in Kanata South; we just like to mark it and feel the joy it will bring to people now right into the end of February," said McSweeney.

The traditional tree lighting ceremony on Friday night made it all the more real.