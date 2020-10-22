OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

COVID-19 spreading through organized team sports in Ottawa: Dr. Etches

60 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths in Ottawa on Wednesday

Ottawa restaurants look to extend patio season while TSSA issues warning about patio heaters

OC Transpo issues tickets to seven riders for failing to wear a face mask onboard

CHEO opens drive-up mental health vitals clinic for patients

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Organized team sports are being linked to the spread of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported five outbreaks with 25 total cases linked to sports and recreational activities.

"Ottawa Public Health is investigating several situations where transmission of COVID-19 has occurred in relation to organized team sports," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health. "COVID-19 transmission is occurring in both adult's and children's leagues and in a variety of sports."

Dr. Etches told reporters that Ottawa Public Health is investigating 14 teams where at least two people have tested positive for COVID-19 to determine if the virus spread within the team setting.

Last week, the University of Ottawa reported five varsity football players had tested positive for COVID-19.

For the eighth straight day, Ottawa Public Health reported less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with four more deaths.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 6,226 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 308 deaths.

As Ottawa restaurants look to extend the patio season this fall and winter, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority is issuing a warn about patio heaters.

On Tuesday, Corner Bar and Grill in Orleans said safety regulators arrived and turned off the patio heaters under the tents.

"We’ve been spending all this money and time to do this and to blindside us like this is irresponsible," said the restaurants owner Athon Varvaresos.

"Fuel-fired heaters located in enclosed tents are at a high risk for fire or carbon monoxide poisoning," the Technical Standards and Safety Authority said in a tweet.

The TSSA says heaters in enclosed spaces pose a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and fire.

Seven riders have been fined for not wearing a face mask on board buses and trains or in transit stations over the past week.

On Oct. 13, OC Transpo began issuing tickets to riders for violating Ottawa's mandatory face mask bylaw.

Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 18, seven fines were handed out and 15 customers were denied access to the transit system for not wearing a mask.

Twenty-five written warnings were handed out, and 450 customers were asked to adjust their masks.

CHEO has opened a new drive-up mental health vitals clinic for kids and teens accessing mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-up clinic at CHEO's Montreal Road location will supplement CHEO's virtual mental health appointments. Approximately 94 per cent of CHEO's outpatient mental health visits are currently being done virtually.

The check-ups will assess height, weight, heart rate and blood pressure, and allow staff to see how a child or youth is adjusting to a new medication, order bloodwork if necessary and detect potential problems early.

The clinic is by appointment only, for children referred by the CHEO mental health team.