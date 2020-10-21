OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 78 on Tuesday, but four more people have also died from the disease.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard there have been 6,226 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

308 people have died. Nineteen deaths have been reported so far in October.

TESTING

In the past 24 hours, 32,646 tests were performed across Ontario, higher than the 24,049 reported on Tuesday. The backlog of people waiting for test results rose to 29,332 on Wednesday from 24,129 on Tuesday.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says 717 people in Ottawa are presently dealing with COVID-19, down from 745 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases has been steadily dropping since reaching 879 on Oct. 8, with the occasional increase. Last Wednesday, there were 769 active cases of COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS FROM COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 complications in Ottawa rose slightly Wednesday to 48 from 46. Six people remain in intensive care.

One person under the age of 20 is now in hospital according to Ottawa Public Health.

Of the people in hospital:

seven are in their 90s or older (0 in ICU);

10 are in their 80s (1 in ICU);

12 are in their 70s (2 in ICU);

10 are in their 60s (3 in ICU);

six are in their 50s (0 in ICU);

one is in their 40s (0 in ICU);

one is in their 30s (0 in ICU); and

one is between the ages of 10 and 19.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (386 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (669 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 15 new cases (1,355 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (836 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (805 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 11 new cases (728 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (496 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Five new case (319 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (375 cases total)

90+ years old: Three new case (256 cases total)

The age of one person with COVID-19 is unknown

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 446.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported three new cases. Their total is 70.

Two new cases were added to Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health's count, which now stands at 169 total cases.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported two new cases in its region on Tuesday, for 421 total cases since the pandemic began.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported onw new case. They have seen 80 cases since March.

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec, which has now seen 2,131 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at __ institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are also five outbreaks linked to sports teams, affecting 25 people. Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, addressed the spread of COVID-19 within organized teams sports at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

1. Andrew Fleck Children's Services - 2020-10-12

2. Children's Place Civic

3. Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton (4)

4. Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton at Navan

5. École élémentaire Catholique Saint-Joseph-d'Orléans

6. École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion

7. École secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité

8. Farley Mowat Public School

9. Gabrielle Roy school (NEW)

10. Garderie Tunney's Daycare

11. Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée

12. Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau

13. Kanata Montessori

14. Matreshka Child Care Centre

15. Metcalfe Home Daycare (NEW)

16. Peak Academy

17. Service A L'Enfance Aladin, St-Anne

18. St. Jerome Catholic School

19. St. Joseph High School

20. St. Peter High School

21. The Children's Place Annex Location

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

1. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2

2. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3

3. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4

4. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 6

5. Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7

6. Bairn Croft Residential Services

7. Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence

8. Carlingview Manor

9. Centre d'accueil Champlain

10. Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home

11. Christian Horizons 9

12. Cité Parkway Retirement Residence

13. Colonel By retirement home

14. Edinburgh Retirement Home

15. Emergency Housing West

16. Extendicare New Orchard Lodge

17. Forest Hill long-term care home

18. Garry J. Armstrong

19. Governor's Walk

20. Granite Ridge Care Community

21. Hillel Lodge

22. Innovative Community Support Services

23. Jardin Royal Garden

24. Laurier Manor

25. Longfields Manor

26. Manoir Marochel

27. New Edinburgh Square Chartwell

28. Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre - Gatineau Building

29. Peter D. Clark

30. Prince of Wales Manor

31. Residence St. Louis

32. Robertson Home

33. Rockcliffe Retirement

34. Royal Ottawa Hospital -- Geriatric South

35. Royal Ottawa Place long-term care home

36. Sisters of Charity retirement home

37. St. Patrick's Home

38. St. Vincent Hospital 5 North

39. Starwood

40. Tamir Foundation

41. The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N

42. The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W

43. The Ravines retirement home

44. Villa Marconi

45. Walk of Grace Residential Services - 1

46. Walk of Grace Residential Services - 2

47. Waterford Retirement Community

48. West End Villa

49. Westwood Building 1 retirement home

50. Wildpine Retirement Home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).