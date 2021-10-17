OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Empty shelves at Ottawa stores due to COVID-19 disruptions in supply chain

Ottawa sees 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Ottawa Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Nepean gym

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 24 cases on Saturday

30,451 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 21.4

: 21.4 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.9 per cent (seven-day average)

1.9 per cent (seven-day average) Reproduction Number: 0.73 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Arena at 180 Percy St.: Open Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The drive-thru assessment closes on Saturday.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa shoppers are finding empty shelves at many stores, as COVID-19 disruptions hit the supply chain.

“They were quite empty in the warehouse for the furniture portion,” said Kevin Keats, who was at Ikea with his family Saturday afternoon.

Ikea stores in North America are among the hardest hit by product shortages. On Thursday, the chief executive of Inter Ikea Group said the biggest challenge is getting the goods out of China, where roughly a quarter of Ikea products are made.

In Ottawa, Lee Valley Tools warns it could be 12 to 18 months before pre-pandemic supply resumes.

"If you tried to buy a freezer a year ago, you’re probably just taking delivery of it now," said Robin Lee, the CEO of Lee Valley Tools. He added customers could expect delivery delays due to the disruption in supply linked to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Ten of the 24 new cases involved Ottawa residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,451 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 601 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health is asking clients of a Nepean gym to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after at least two people with COVID-19 symptoms went to the facility.

In a release Saturday morning, OPH said two people who visited 613 Lift on Jamie Avenue tested positive for the virus.

Anyone at the gym during the following times is warned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19: