OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 24 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has recorded 30,451 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the first case was reported in March 2020. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Saturday, keeping the city's pandemic death toll at 601 residents.

The number of people with active COVID-19 cases in hospital fell slightly. The total number of active cases is also down.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 486 new cases of COVID-19. Five more Ontarians have died and 517 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Twenty-eight cases were reported around the region, including 14 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five in Hastings Prince Edward, four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, three in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, and two in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario added 25 new cases of COVID-19 to its total for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 8 to Oct. 11): (21.4 (down from 22.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 8 to Oct. 14): 1.9 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.73

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 486 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 329 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 157 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 164 people in ICU with COVID-19, 146 patients are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 825,587

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 784,993

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 257 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 286 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 53 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,593.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, down from seven on Friday.

There are five people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,783 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (4,032 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,841 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,677 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,008 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,502 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,062 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,137 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (874 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 744

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,038

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 107

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,017 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 14.

A total of 3,524 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (five elementary schools, two secondary school and one child care centres)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Chapman Mills elementary school (Oct. 12)

Fielding Drive Public School (Oct. 13)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: