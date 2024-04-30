Ottawa organization supporting individuals with autism suddenly closes

An Ottawa non-profit organization supporting individuals with autism and other learning needs has suddenly closed its doors.

In a message posted on its website, Thinking in Pictures Educational Services (TIPES) announced "with a heavy heart" that it is closing its doors, effective April 26.

"We will no longer be offering therapeutic services or other support," says the posting.

Families looking to apply for therapeutic services are asked to contact Autism Ontario. The organization says its senior therapists will be assisting families' transition to new service providers until May 10.

No reason was given for the closure of TIPES, which was founded in 2007.

The Thinking in Pictures Educational Services' website says it had grown to over 50 professionals "committed to creating and implementing individualized programming for its learners" with autism and other learning needs. The website says worked with over 1,000 learners from preschool to adulthood.