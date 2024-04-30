Ottawa to see 10-15 mm of rain on the final day of April

OTTAWA
    It is a rainy and cold end to April in Ottawa, before warm temperatures arrive for the first week of May.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for heavy rain today, with 10 to 15 mm of rain expected throughout the day. Showers will end this afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of showers. High 8 C.

    Cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 5 C.

    Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 15 C.

    Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 18 C.

    The outlook for the weekend calls for mostly sunny and above-seasonal temperatures.

    Friday will be sunny. High 19 C.

    Saturday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 21 C.

    Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 5 C.

