Police warn of malicious 'Cheat Lab' program targeting gamers
Police in Kingston, Ont. have issued a warning to residents regarding a malware attack that is targeting video gamers.
Fraudsters are posting links in comment sections of video game websites and forums, offering a program called "Cheat Lab" that claims to offer ways to help players cheat at various games. The program, however, allows cybercriminals to access your computer and your personal data.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"At first glance, Cheat Lab appears to be a legitimate program and even has an activation code. If you install it, there is a message with an offer to receive a free version of the software if you send it to your friends. However, the program is actually malware," Kingston police said in a news release.
According to the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell (NJCCIC), Cheat Lab appears to be a variant of a different Trojan Horse-style malware called Redline.
"Redline is an information-stealing malware capable of acting as a backdoor, carrying out tasks from the command-and-control (C2) server, and exfiltrating data," the government agency said.
Kingston police are advising gamers to be skeptical of offers and deals.
"If you find a link for a free product that seems too good to be true, it probably is," police said.
"When downloading software, be mindful of the source. Legitimate companies do not distribute their software by posting links in comments. You should only download software from a trusted company or source."
The NJCCIC, however, notes that the Cheat Lab malware was found on Microsoft's GitHub, which is widely used for legitimate purposes by millions of people daily.
"The file was not part of the repository itself but was uploaded as a comment on an issue of the project. Threat actors exploited a flaw in which GitHub automatically uploads files attached to comments to GitHub’s content delivery network (CDN). The URLs generated for these files include the repository’s name, which gives the appearance of being associated with the project," the NJCCIC said.
It also recommends exercising caution with links found in comments, even if they may appear to originate from legitimate sources.
While this particular scam targets gamers, police warn that similar tactics could be used against anyone.
"Always stop and think before clicking on a link."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Police warn of malicious 'Cheat Lab' program targeting gamers
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
3 law officers serving warrant are killed, 5 wounded in shootout at North Carolina home, police say
Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said.
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial
Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears will avoid what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial with a settlement of the lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.
WATCH 'Double whammy': What happens if you don't file your taxes by the deadline
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
-
'I’m horrified': N.B. advocates, users worried about animal tranquilizer
Four or five times a week, Josue Goguen tests street drugs at Ensemble in Moncton to see exactly what's in them.
-
Burn ban not stopping some Nova Scotians from sparking up backyard blazes
Fire pit activity in Nova Scotia has been held to a minimum lately, but rain on Monday provided some relief from last week's mild and windy conditions.
Toronto
-
A group of Thorncliffe Park tenants have been on a rent strike for a year and say there's no resolution in sight
Dozens of Thorncliffe Park tenants have now been withholding their rent for one year and it’s unclear when the dispute will end.
-
-
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
Montreal
-
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
-
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
-
Q&A: Quebec minister on the $603 million plan to protect the French language
Quebec Minister Responsible for the French Language Jean-François Roberge spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about the government's plan to spend $603 million to protect the French language
Northern Ontario
-
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
-
Former child protection worker in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
Police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 57-year-old Sudbury suspect with sexual assault in a case that dates back 25 years.
-
Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
Windsor
-
U of W Students’ Alliance office defaced with hate and homophobic slurs
For three consecutive days - from April 10 to 12, the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance Pride Centre was defaced with hateful homophobic writing - etched on their office door.
-
Motorcycle driver dead after crash with car on Dougall Avenue
A 19-year-old motorcycle driver has died after being struck by a car on Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of Dougall Avenue near the E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Sinkhole closes downtown Windsor intersection
A section of downtown Windsor has been closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of an intersection.
London
-
City explains why it missed federal deadline for reimbursement of shelter costs for asylum claimants
A mistake at city hall could see London, Ont. lose out on more than $1 million of federal funding to reimburse emergency shelters providing beds to asylum claimants.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights no longer perfect in the playoffs
The London Knights are no longer perfect in the playoffs. Hunter Haight scored twice and added an assist as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting London Knights 6-2 on Monday in the OHL's Western Conference final.
-
Stunt driving charge laid after police clock driver travelling nearly 200km/h
An individual from Cambridge was charged while speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.
Kitchener
-
Man sentenced in 'shocking, unprovoked attack on a stranger' at Cambridge grocery store
A man who stabbed an employee at a Cambridge grocery store in 2022 has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
-
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
-
Teenager charged in Fergus attack
A teenager is facing charges after an attack in Fergus sent one person to hospital.
Barrie
-
Police investigate $90,000 worth of stolen golf carts
Police continue to investigate a golf cart theft in the Township of Oro-Medonte, as eleven carts were stolen from Settlers' Ghost Golf Club just over a week ago.
-
County Road 27 has reopened after gas leak
County Road 27 has reopened after a collision investigation.
-
One person killed in Blue Mountains crash
OPP is investigating a single vehicle crash in The Blue Mountains that claimed the life of one person.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
-
Winnipeg working on new way to fill potholes, with hopes of fewer repairs needed
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
-
'We’re almost stuck': Outrage in La Broquerie over property tax hike, road conditions
Some La Broquerie residents are outraged over a hefty property tax hike coming later this year.
Calgary
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
-
Here's how Canada's capital gains tax increase will affect Albertans with vacation properties
A new capital gains tax increase, aimed at Canada’s highest earners, is causing frustration for some Albertans with secondary homes or cottages, according to a real estate broker.
Edmonton
-
'There have been deaths on that property': City plans to demolish former Dwayne's Home building
The city could be on the hook for the bill to demolish a problem building in the heart of Edmonton.
-
Drinks outside on Rice Howard Way? Council to review proposal next month
Edmonton could have a downtown outdoor entertainment district as soon as June 1.
-
Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect
The organization representing Alberta's cities, towns and villages says a bill that would grant the province sweeping new powers over local governments is creating an atmosphere of fear.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP criticized after email shows party attempt to secure sponsorship from previously criticized lobbying firm
The Saskatchewan NDP's recent criticism of political lobbyists has backfired. During question period on Monday, the government revealed an NDP email in which the party requested sponsorship from a lobby firm that it had previously criticized.
-
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
-
Saskatchewan carrying out prescribed burns as 2024 fire season begins
With fire bans currently in effect, residents may be concerned to see smoke coming from rural areas across Saskatchewan. However, prescribed burns are being carried out to help keep many prairie regions healthy.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. school divisions struggling to 'maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
Sask. school divisions struggling to ‘maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
-
Sask. First Nation searches for suspected arsonist as grass fire threatens community
Members of Red Pheasant Cree Nation are looking for help finding someone who they believe started a grassfire that’s blanketed the community in smoke and threatened its infrastructure.
-
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
Vancouver
-
Arrest made in fatal White Rock stabbing
Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.
-
Pierre Poilievre weighs in on BC NDP plan to recriminalize public drug use
B.C.’s plan to reverse course on a major part of its decriminalization plan has triggered swift and sweeping reaction.
-
Richmond residents call out city councillors over conduct
Two Richmond residents claim members of city council stepped over the line during the tense meetings regarding the establishment of a supervised drug consumption site.
Vancouver Island
-
Green Party deputy leader released pending appeal of jail sentence for Fairy Creek protests
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the Green Party of Canada's deputy leader to be released from custody pending her appeal of a 60-day jail sentence for her role in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.
-
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.