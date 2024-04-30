OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Township of Russell appoints new mayor instead of holding a byelection

    Share

    Mike Tarnowski will be the new mayor of the Town of Russell, after council in the town east of Ottawa decided not to hold a byelection to fill the vacant position.

    Council voted to appoint Coun. Tarnowski as mayor during Monday night's meeting, replacing Pierre Leroux.

    Leroux abruptly resigned as mayor of Russell earlier this month to become the Chief Administrative Officer with The Nation municipality.

    Councillors in Russell had two options for filling the vacancy – either appointing a person to the mayor's position until the end of the term in 2026 or hold a byelection.  During Monday night's meeting, council voted to appoint Tarnowski as the mayor.

    Tarnowski has served as a councillor of Russell since 2018, and is also employed at Algonquin College.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News