Ottawa Catholic School Board building 'broader' technology policy as province announces cellphone crackdown
As the Ontario government gets set to ban cellphones in school starting in September, the Ottawa Catholic School Board is poised to develop its own local policy encompassing "broader technological considerations."
"This proactive stance acknowledges that the spectrum of distractions extends beyond cell phones to encompass wearable devices and AI-enabled accessories like watches and glasses," said OCSB Director of Education Tom D'Amico.
"In the months ahead, we are committed to crafting a nuanced policy framework that not only addresses immediate concerns but also equips our students with the skills and mindset necessary to navigate the digital landscape responsibly. Our ultimate goal remains unchanged: to nurture compassionate and accountable digital citizens who leverage technology for the greater good."
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will be required to keep their phones on silent and out of sight for the entire school day. Cellphone use during class time will be banned for students in grades 7 to 12 unless they're given permission by an educator.
"Staggering numbers, the numbers I've seen with parents supporting the ban because they want their kids to go to school and learn not to be on social media and fiddling around with their cell phones during class," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford while speaking in Ottawa on Monday.
While many agree with the concept in principle, enforcing it is another thing.
"I look forward to him [Ford] supporting people through this, but we're going to spend a lot of time policing cell phones and not teaching," said Karen Littlewood, the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation.
For so many, including students, technology is ingrained in their everyday life.
"We use technology to do assignments. We use it to do everything constantly, all the time. So it would be really hard just to get rid of it and like limit it for older kids," said Grade 11 student Sophia Ortiz-Chiarelli.
There's mixed reaction to the ban among students.
"It's not a bad idea," said Ali-Youn Gueye. "And it will definitely help people pay more attention in class."
"I think this is a bad idea because many students use cellphones for educational purposes," said Alex Poltavets. "Sometimes I need to Google something for my music piece. Also, I can use my cellphone to Google some words because I am an international student from Ukraine."
Ortiz-Chiarelli said there should be a focus on balance instead of an outright ban.
"A lot of times when kids are done their work or they have free time in class, I think that should be okay to just use your phone then," she said.
Under the policy, teachers can confiscate cell phones from students not complying with the ban and send them to the principal's office. Those repeatedly in violation could also be suspended.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said in a statement, it "recognizes the importance of student mental health and well-being and welcomes targeted supports and resources to do this work. We look forward to receiving detailed information from the Ministry about these announcements to better understand the implementation strategies and available funding."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Several officers shot trying to serve warrant in North Carolina, suspect killed, police say
Several officers on a task force trying to serve a warrant in a suburban Charlotte, North Carolina, neighborhood were shot Monday afternoon and a suspect in the shooting was found dead inside a home, police said.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine
B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Less alcohol, or none at all, is one path to better health
Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that.
Singh still not ready to say if NDP will back budget, holding out for 'clarity' on disability benefit
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still not ready to say whether his caucus will support the federal budget, citing a need for further 'clarity' over whether the Liberals intend to address concerns surrounding the Canada Disability Benefit program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
-
Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP
A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Police investigating alleged threats at 2 Halifax high schools
A high school in Halifax is dismissing students early Monday due to an alleged threat.
Toronto
-
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
-
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Unfair and punitive': Eviction hearing goes ahead despite Toronto tenant's hospital visit
A Toronto senior says he missed a court date related to his impending eviction because he was recovering from a heart attack in hospital.
Montreal
-
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
-
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
-
Recycle your wine bottles and watch them transform into bridges, sidewalks
In a time of push for bigger and better infrastructure, Quebec researchers are working toward an environmentally friendly way to build bridges and construct sidewalks.
Northern Ontario
-
Former child protection worker in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
Police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 57-year-old Sudbury suspect with sexual assault in a case that dates back 25 years.
-
Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
-
One taken to hospital after car flips over in Sudbury
One person has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury on Monday.
Windsor
-
Motorcycle driver dead after crash with car on Dougall Avenue
A 19-year-old motorcycle driver has died after being struck by a car on Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of Dougall Avenue near the E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Sentencing delayed for Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences
Sentencing has been delayed for a Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences.
-
NFL Draft Party offers insight into what’s needed downtown
'It's going to be a great first step to the redevelopment of the Civic Esplanade at city hall,' said Mayor Drew Dilkens.
London
-
Stunt driving charge laid after police clock driver travelling nearly 200km/h
An individual from Cambridge was charged while speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.
-
Multiple ceremonies held in London, Ont. area to mark ground-breaking of new schools, childcare centres
Multiple ceremonies were held Monday to mark the beginning of construction of several new schools and childcare centres across the London region.
-
TVDSB hopes to avoid 'power struggle between teachers and students over technology'
The Thames Valley District School Board is still trying to get a handle on the upcoming classroom restrictions being implemented by the province of Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Man sentenced in 'shocking, unprovoked attack on a stranger' at Cambridge grocery store
A man who stabbed an employee at a Cambridge grocery store in 2022 has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
-
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
-
Ont. government announces new rules for cellphones in schools
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning.
Barrie
-
Police investigate $90,000 worth of stolen golf carts
Police continue to investigate a golf cart theft in the Township of Oro-Medonte, as eleven carts were stolen from Settlers' Ghost Golf Club just over a week ago.
-
Full road closure on County Road 27
County Road 27 is closed due to an ongoing collision investigation.
-
Search and recovery teams look for missing man on Lake St. George
Search and recovery teams resumed their efforts on Lake St. George in Severn Township to find a missing 30-year-old man who disappeared on Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
-
Suspect arrested in Saskatchewan in Winnipeg homicide
A man has been arrested in Saskatchewan for the murder of a Winnipeg resident.
-
Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffers a fractured cheekbone after a puck hit him in the face
Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffered a fractured cheekbone when a puck hit him on the left side of his face in Game 4 against Colorado, the team said Monday.
Calgary
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
-
Here's how Canada's capital gains tax increase will affect Albertans with vacation properties
A new capital gains tax increase, aimed at Canada’s highest earners, is causing frustration for some Albertans with secondary homes or cottages, according to a real estate broker.
Edmonton
-
'There have been deaths on that property': City plans to demolish former Dwayne's Home building
The city could be on the hook for the bill to demolish a problem building in the heart of Edmonton.
-
Stony Plain Road officially closed again for Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews on Monday again began to close Stony Plain Road through the Glenora neighbourhood for Valley Line West LRT work.
-
Kings plan to stick to template as they face elimination against Oilers
Kings head coach Jim Hiller says that despite the loss, his team needs to replicate Game 4's style of play in the return match on Wednesday in Edmonton.
Regina
-
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
-
Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist
A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.
-
'We're always open': Riders' GM says trading first round pick not off the table
The Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft is just hours away and on Monday Saskatchewan Roughriders vice president of football operations and general manager, Jeremy O'Day gave his thoughts ahead of the big event.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man stabbed in incident of intimate partner violence, police say
A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing assault charges following a report of intimate partner violence on Saturday.
-
Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist
A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.
-
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protest encampment established at UBC
Pro-Palestinian protesters have established an encampment at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in solidarity with the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Semi driver followed GPS down boat launch into B.C. lake, police say
A truck driver was apparently following GPS directions when he navigated down a boat launch in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend, leaving his semi partially submerged in Osoyoos Lake.
-
RCMP bullying claims in Surrey policing case could cause 'undue' concern, lawyer says
A B.C. government lawyer says court documents in a policing dispute with the City of Surrey contain significant allegations of harassment and bullying by the RCMP that should be kept from public view because they could cause “undue public concern.”
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
-
Pro-Palestinian protest encampment established at UBC
Pro-Palestinian protesters have established an encampment at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in solidarity with the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Historic church in Vancouver for sale for $10M
A nearly century-old church in one of Vancouver's most desirable neighbourhoods is up for sale.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.