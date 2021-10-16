OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is asking clients of a Nepean gym to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after at least two people were there while contagious.

In a release, OPH said two people who visited 613 Lift at 80 Jamie Ave., near Hunt Club and Merivale, later tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone at the gym during the following times is warned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19:

Sunday, Oct. 3 between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 8 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 between noon and 3 p.m.

"Ottawa Public Health has assessed the nature of this event and determined that individuals who attended 613 Lift are at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure as there were several opportunities for transmission to occur," the release said.

OPH said it does not normally disclose locations of possible exposures in order to protect privacy but, in some cases, information is released, "when needed to meet public health objectives such as prompt notification of potential contacts and reducing the risk of further transmission."

If you attended this facility during the above dates and times, monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days following your most recent attendance during one of these times and follow these instructions:

If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, you should immediately self-isolate and seek testing even if you are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. When you present for testing, please provide the following testing number: OTT-2021-263.

you should immediately self-isolate and seek testing even if you are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. When you present for testing, please provide the following testing number: OTT-2021-263. If you are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you do not need to seek testing or isolate unless otherwise notified by Ottawa Public Health.

If you have further questions, you may call Ottawa Public Health to speak with a public health nurse at 613-580-6744.

Earlier this year, Ottawa Bylaw officers ordered 613 Lift closed during Ontario's stay-at-home order, which prohibited fitness centres and gyms from opening.