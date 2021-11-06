OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Thousands of residents of Ottawa and eastern Ontario are eligible to book a third vaccine dose today

Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count in a month

Ottawa youth are the most vaccinated against COVID-19 provincewide

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 39 cases on Friday

39 cases on Friday Total COVID-19 cases: 30,994

30,994 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 17.6

: 17.6 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.7 per cent (seven-day average)

1.7 per cent (seven-day average) Reproduction Number: 1.03 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at McNabb Arena at 180 Percy St.: Open Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ontario expands eligibility for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose

Thousands of Ottawa residents are now eligible to receive a booster shot, as Ontario expands eligibility for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting today, the following vulnerable populations can book a third dose, as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Health care workers

Designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff)

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson vaccine)

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults (16+) and their non-Indigenous household members.

Starting at 8 a.m., eligible Ottawa residents can book an appointment for a third COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Ottawa Public Health says you should book an appointment for a third dose, as drop-in availability is limited.

Is it time for your booster?



Our plan to protect Ontarians from COVID-19 has always been data-driven & based on the Chief Medical Officer of Health’s advice.



Ottawa Public Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in a month.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 14 people now in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,994 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 604 deaths.

The 39 new cases is the most since 50 new cases were reported on Oct. 5.

Ottawa youth are the most vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ontario, with 90 per cent of residents 12 to 17 rolling up their sleeves to receive the shot.

Ottawa Public Health reported on Friday that 90 per cent of residents born between 2004 and 2009 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated. Ninety-five per cent of youth have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Public Health Ontario statistics, Ottawa is the only health unit in the province with 90 per cent of youth fully vaccinated. The Halton Region Health Unit says 89 per cent of 12 to 17 year-olds are fully vaccinated, while 88 per cent of youth in the Middlesex-London Health Unit are fully vaccinated.

In Eastern Ontario, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 78 per cent of 12 to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated, compared to 73 per cent in Renfrew County and 86 per cent for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit.