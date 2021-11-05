OTTAWA -- Ottawa youth are the most vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ontario, with 90 per cent of residents 12 to 17 rolling up their sleeves to receive the shot.

Ottawa Public Health reported on Friday that 90 per cent of residents born between 2004 and 2009 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated. Ninety-five per cent of youth have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada is currently reviewing data from Pfizer to approve the COVID-19 vaccine for residents five to 11, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

According to Public Health Ontario statistics, Ottawa is the only health unit in the province with 90 per cent of youth fully vaccinated. The Halton Region Health Unit says 89 per cent of 12 to 17 year-olds are fully vaccinated, while 88 per cent of youth in the Middlesex-London Health Unit are fully vaccinated.

In Eastern Ontario, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 78 per cent of 12 to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated, compared to 73 per cent in Renfrew County and 86 per cent for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit.

In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit, 82 per cent of youth are fully vaccinated Leeds, Grenville and Lanark has the highest rate of fully vaccinated residents ages 12 and older in Ontario, at 95 per cent.

Both Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit report 87 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 90 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 834,179

Ottawa residents with two doses: 801,749

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 87 per cent

(Ottawa Public Health data as of Nov. 5)

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 95 per cent (63,106 people)

18-29: 82 per cent (153,155 people)

30-39: 82 per cent (129,454 people)

40-49: 92 per cent (123,676 people)

50-59: 94 per cent (130,785 people)

60-69: 95 per cent (112,616 people)

70-79: 99 per cent (74,684 people)

80 and older: 105 per cent** (44,446 people)

Unknown age: 2,258 people

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

12-17: 90 per cent (59,380 people)

18-29: 77 per cent (143,495 people)

30-39: 78 per cent (122,782 people)

40-49: 89 per cent (119,338 people)

50-59: 91 per cent (127,344 people)

60-69: 93 per cent (110,410 people)

70-79: 97 per cent (73,547 people)

80 and older: 102 per cent** (43,294 people)

Unknown age: 2,159 people

*OPH now assigns people to age categories based on year of birth, rather than date of birth. An 11-year-old born in 2009 is now included in the age 12-17 calculations, while a 17-year-old born in 2003 is included in the 18-29 category, etc.

**A 2020 population estimates suggest there are 42,388 people in Ottawa 80 and older. The current number of vaccinated people in that age category is slightly higher than that figure.