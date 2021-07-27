OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will make sure children return to school in September

Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday

Ontario pushing feds to ensure people who received mixed vaccines can travel internationally

Ottawa Hospital receives $16.9 million boost in funding

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

Seven new cases on Monday Total COVID-19 cases: 27,782

27,782 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 3.6

: 3.6 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.6 per cent (seven day average)

0.6 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 1.19 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Six weeks before students return to class for the start of the 2021-22 school year, Premier Doug Ford insists students will be back in the classroom.

“We’re going to make sure the kids are going back to school in September, they’re going to be in class. I want to repeat that, they’re going back even if I have to hop in the school bus and drive them myself,” said Ford while speaking in Ottawa.

Ford said Education Minister Stephen Lecce will present a report soon for the return to school.

The opposition Liberals are calling for mandatory vaccines for teachers.

Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,782 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday follows one new case on Sunday.

Ontario wants the federal government to ensure Canadians who received mixed COVID-19 vaccines will be recognized for international travel as border measures lift.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor general Sylvia Jones sent a letter to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc on Sunday.

"We ask the Government of Canada to work with the WHO to update its guidance to international partners that mixing vaccines should be internationally accepted as a complete vaccine regimen," said the letter to federal officials.

The Ontario government is boosting funding for the Ottawa Hospital to help address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide health care to Ottawa residents.

Premier Doug Ford visited the Ottawa Hospital General Campus Monday afternoon to announce an additional $16.9 million in funding for Ottawa’s largest hospital.

The investment represents a 2.2 per cent increase to the base and one-time funding of over $766 million the Ottawa Hospital received in 2020-21.