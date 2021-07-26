OTTAWA -- The Ontario government is boosting funding for the Ottawa Hospital to help address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide health care to Ottawa residents.

Premier Doug Ford visited the Ottawa Hospital General Campus Monday afternoon to announced an additional $16.9 million in funding for Ottawa’s largest hospital.

The investment represents a 2.2 per cent increase to the base and one-time funding of over $766 million the Ottawa Hospital received in 2020-21.

Ford joined Mayor Jim Watson and MPP Jeremy Roberts for a tour of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus as part of a visit to Ottawa on Monday.

“Having added thousands of new beds to our hospitals across Ontario, including right here in Ottawa, this investment is part of our government’s continued support to ensure that everyone who needs care can get it,” said Ford in a statement.

Ottawa Hospital President and CEO Cameron Love said the additional funding will “go a long way” to allowing health care workers to manage the COVID-19 challenges and proceed with a recovery plan.