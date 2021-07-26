OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,782 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday follows one new case on Sunday.

Across Ontario, there are 119 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Health officials reported 22 new cases in Toronto, 15 in Hamilton, 14 in Waterloo Region and 13 in Peel Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 17 to July 23): 3.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 19 to July 25): 0.6 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.19 (down from 1.21)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 768,001

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 638,520

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 69 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,240,190

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 44 on Sunday.

OPH reported nine new resolved cases on Monday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,147.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one person in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illness.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

The individual in hospital is between 30 and 39 years of age.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,299 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,577 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,237 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,246 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,652 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,333 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,964 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,095 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION