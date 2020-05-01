OTTAWA -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has surpassed 1,300.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters there are now 1,372 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 76 deaths linked to the virus.

The 1,372 cases is an increase of 75 lab-confirmed cases since the last report from Ottawa Public Health on Wednesday.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported since Wednesday’s Epidemiology Update from the health unit.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks in 25 hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes and group homes in Ottawa.

New outbreaks were reported on April 29 at St. Patrick’s Home and April 28 at Westwood #2. A COVID-19 outbreak was also declared this week at the City of Ottawa run Peter D. Clark home.

Ottawa Public Health did not release a COVID-19 Epidemiology Update on Thursday while it switched over its reporting system.

Dr. Etches said the health unit was moving to a new system that will allow it to be more flexible.

“This new web-based secure system allows our team to more quickly and easily document each individual case investigation and share data with the provincial Ministry of Health.”