OTTAWA -- Expect a dramatic jump in the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Friday, but not necessarily because of significant spread.

Ottawa Public Health did not provide a daily COVID-19 report Thursday because they are switching over their reporting system, so Friday's update will have two days' worth of totals since the last report on Wednesday.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said the new system will enable OPH to be more flexible.

"This new web-based secure system allows our team to more quickly and easily document each individual case investigation and share data with the provincial Ministry of Health," Dr. Etches said.

Dr. Etches said no data would be missing despite the lack of a report on Thursday, as all data will be included in Friday's report using the new system.

As of Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health says it is aware of 1,297 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, with 76 deaths. 548 cases, or 42 per cent of all total cases confirmed to date, have been declared resolved.

Across Ontario, there have been 16,187 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,082 deaths. 10,205 cases are considered resolved.