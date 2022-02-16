There is still no clear sign that occupiers in downtown Ottawa are leaving, as their protest against public health measures and the federal government enters a 20th day.

Tuesday saw major developments at the Ottawa Police Service, with the resignation of Peter Sloly as chief of police, and the announcement from newly named interim chief Steve Bell that, with the help of OPP and RCMP officers, the Ottawa police are now in a position to end the occupation.

How they will do it remains unclear, as does the police service's use of new powers granted under the federal Emergencies Act. The Ottawa Police Services Board heard Tuesday that the police service is still studying the regulation to determine how it will be applied in this case.

"We have been working with our legal team and those of our provincial and federal partners to understand implications of various orders and actions and consider the impacts on our ultimate mission," said acting deputy chief Trish Ferguson.

Ferguson told the board that as of Tuesday morning, police had 172 active criminal investigations related to the occupation, 18 arrests had been made and 33 charges had been laid. With the help of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services, nearly 3,000 tickets had been issued.

The entire operation has cost police more than $14 million.

A special meeting of Ottawa City Council that was initially scheduled to take place Monday and then postponed to Tuesday is now scheduled to take place today at 4 p.m.

"The meeting is being rescheduled to allow Council to receive a more comprehensive update and ask questions when the necessary personnel are available," the city said. "Further, [Monday's] announcement requires more work and analysis to provide Council and the public with a better understanding of the tools available under the Emergencies Act."

There remain approximately 360 vehicles downtown related to the occupation, according to police, with about 150 demonstrators believed to be spending the night in the core. Numbers are expected to increase closer to the weekend, as they have the last two weekends following the start of the event on Jan. 29.

Meanwhile, federal ministers say their work of implementing the Emergencies Act is underway. The public order emergency declared by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday automatically went into effect for 30 days, but the government must still table a motion in both the House of Commons and Senate within seven days of declaration to confirm it. Government House Leader Mark Holland said Tuesday morning the motion is coming "imminently."

The Senate currently isn't sitting and the House is set to adjourn for a week on Friday, which means the Senate may need to be recalled and the House may have to extend sitting hours, depending on when the motion is presented. The House, the Senate and the government all have the power to revoke the declaration at any time prior to its expiration.

CLOSURES

The Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall, and two Ottawa public library branches remain closed today.

The city of Ottawa says Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking garage and the Rink of Dreams are closed until further notice.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches remain closed.

Ottawa Public Health’s vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex will be closed. The Lowertown Vaccine Hub, located at the Jules Morin Fieldhouse on 400 Clarence St. E., will be open.

The detours of OC Transpo routes 10, 11, and 16 will be modified based on more reliable access to roads in Centretown, including sections of Bank, Gladstone, Albert and Bronson. Maps of the revised detours are available on octranspo.com.