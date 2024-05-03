Mobile mammography unit coming to Gatineau Hospital to reduce waiting lists

Waiting lists for mammography screening will be reduced, as a mobile mammography screening unit opens to the public in the Outaouais region.

The CLARA mobile unit -- complete mobile clinic that provides services in a bus -- will add more than 400 additional mammography appointments, said the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) in a news release on Friday.

The mobile clinic is fitted with a mammographic X-ray system.

CISSS says its health workers have been working for several months to make this happen.

It will be open from May 7 till May 24.

According to a research by the University of Ottawa, Breast cancer rates are rising in Canada among women in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Dr. Jean Seely – Head of Breast Imaging at The Ottawa Hospital and professor in the Department of Radiology at uOttawa says the rising rates among younger women is alarming, noting that women in their 20s and 30s are not regularly screened for breast cancer.

"Breast cancer in younger women tends to be diagnosed at later stages and is often more aggressive," said Dr. Seely.

Dr. Seely suggests targeting younger women in breast cancer awareness campaigns and screening programs.

“We’re calling for increased awareness among health-care professionals and the public regarding the rising incidence of breast cancer in younger women,” said Dr. Seely.

“We need to adapt our strategies and policies to reflect these changing trends, ensuring that all women, regardless of age, have access to the information and resources they need to detect and combat this disease.”