The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is warning parents who have brought children to the "Freedom Convoy" occupation downtown to ensure their kids can be cared for in case they're arrested.

"The Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) is urging parents at the demonstration in Ottawa to make the necessary alternate care arrangements should they become unable to care for their children following potential police action," the CASO said in a statement Wednesday.

This comes as Ottawa police hand out leaflets to the demonstrators still entrenched in the capital's downtown core and parliamentary precinct, warning them that their continued presence could soon result in arrest.

The protest, now in its 20th day of occupying Ottawa streets, is ostensibly against COVID-19 public health measures, but also includes anti-government sentiments in general. The most ardent protesters have been adamant in their refusal to leave.

The presence of children at the protest has been known for some time. Last week, police said approximately 100 vehicles parked in downtown Ottawa were housing children.

“It’s something that greatly concerns us,” then-Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell said. “From the risk of carbon monoxide and fumes, the noise levels … we’re concerned about cold, we’re concerned about access to sanitation, the ability to shower.”

The Emergencies Act enacted by the federal government has a prohibition on bringing children to sites where the protests and blockades are happening.

Mayor Jim Watson called on the parents who are in the protest zone with children to leave.

"They’ve been forewarned to get children out of that zone," he said. "Using these kids as some kind of a shield or protection is absolutely reprehensible and irresponsible on the part of any parent. They should pack up and get their kids going back to school, back to their home provinces."

The CASO said it has a duty to care for children who may become separated from their parents as a result of the police action, but also vowed that parents and kids would be reunited as soon as possible.

"CASO has a mandate to protect a child when their parent becomes unavailable to exercise their custodial rights over the child and the parent has not made adequate provision for the child’s care and custody," it said.

"If parents and children are separated following police efforts in ending the demonstration in the downtown core, CASO will work to reunite families as soon as possible."