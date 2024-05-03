'Suspected drone drops' lead to seizure of unauthorized items amounting to over $131K

Correctional service Canada (CSC) says unauthorized items valued at $131,415 have been seized at Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont.

It happened between April 30 and May 1 when staff "suspected drone drops" at the facility, CSC said in a news release on Friday.

The unauthorized items that were seized include tobacco, marijuana and cell phones, reads the release.

To help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone, CSC uses heightened measures to prevent unauthorized items from entering its facilities.

“CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors,” said CSC in the release.