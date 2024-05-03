Sexual assault suspect sought by Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved with a sexual assault that happened at a home on Albert Street two months ago.

Police say it happened in the late evening of February 28. Police clarified the victim is an adult woman.

The male suspect is described as being approximately six-foot-four. At the time, he was wearing a Lakers tuque, a burgundy scarf and a black parka.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.