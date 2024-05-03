OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Sexual assault suspect sought by Ottawa police

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with a sexual assault that happened at a home on Albert Street two months ago. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout) The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with a sexual assault that happened at a home on Albert Street two months ago. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved with a sexual assault that happened at a home on Albert Street two months ago.

    Police say it happened in the late evening of February 28. Police clarified the victim is an adult woman.

    The male suspect is described as being approximately six-foot-four. At the time, he was wearing a Lakers tuque, a burgundy scarf and a black parka.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News