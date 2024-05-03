OTTAWA
    • Two people shot by pellet gun in Perth, Ont., 33-year-old man facing charges

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges after two people were shot by a pellet gun downtown Perth, Ont. on April 24.

    Police say they received a call around 8:00 p.m. reporting a man had shot two people by a pellet gun in a parking lot on Gore Street before running away.

    Though police were not able to find the man the same day, h weas arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant on Gore Street by the OPP crime Unit, supported by the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU).

    The suspect was arrested without incident.

    He has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, pointing a firearm, personating a peace officer, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of fail to comply with a probation order.

    The 33-year-old suspect remains in custody.

    He is is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Monday.

     

