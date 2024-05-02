18-year-old man facing charges after teenager,15, stabbed during lunch-hour fight in Nepean

An 18-year old man is facing charges after a 15-year-old youth was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday, the Ottawa Police Service says.

"(The victim) remains in hospital in critical condition," police said on X.

It happened in the 100 block of Constellation Drive just before noon.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board confirmed in a statement that a Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School student was taken to hospital.

"The school has been in contact with the student’s family and is cooperating with the police investigation," the school board said in the statement.

A witness told CTV News Ottawa the stabbing happened after a group of teenagers got into an argument. The witness said that they saw the victim laying on the ground and surrounded by a group of four-five teenagers, noting that there was "a lot of blood."

The fight was very intense, the witness said, noting that there were lots of yelling, then fists and finally stabbing.

Though the witness did not see a knife, they say it's highly likely to have been used given the amount of blood that was there.

The City of Ottawa says there is "no current risk to building occupants," at the Mary Pitt Centre, noting that further updates will be provided by the ottawa Police Service (OPS).

At the time, the OPS said there was “a significant police presence due to a police operation.”

Police asked people to avoid the area, noting that roads might be closed as they investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.